Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 wickets in IPL

Mumbai Indians pacer Jaspreet Bumrah became the 16th cricketer to scalp 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:17 IST
Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 wickets in IPL
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: BCCI/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians pacer Jaspreet Bumrah became the 16th cricketer to scalp 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The speedster achieved the feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bumrah picked RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the 12th over and reached the milestone mark. Incidentally, Kohli was also Bumrah's first IPL wicket. Bumrah also became the third-youngest to the mark having reached the feat at the age of 26 and 372 days. Piyush Chawla is the fastest having reached the milestone at the age of 26 and 117 days.

Bumrah's three-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians restrict RCB to 164/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Sent into bat first, RCB got off to a good start as openers Joshua Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal put on 54 runs inside the first six overs. Both batsmen eventually put up an opening stand of 71 runs.

The partnership was finally broken by Rahul Chahar in the eighth over as he had Philippe (33). Kohli then joined Padikkal in the middle and the duo stitched together a brief 24-run stand. In search of a wicket, Kieron Pollard brought Bumrah into the attack and the pacer did not disappoint as he bounced out Kohli (9), reducing RCB to 95/2 in the 12th over. AB de Villiers then joined Padikkal in the middle and both batsmen changed the tempo of the innings by playing big shots consistently. Both batsmen put together 36 runs for the third wicket, but Pollard provided the crucial breakthrough of de Villiers (15), reducing RCB to 131/3 in the 16th over.

In the very next over, Bumrah sent Shivam Dube (2) and the set batsman Padikkal (74) back to the pavilion, and this put RCB's innings in a spot of bother at 134/5 in the 17th over. In the final overs, RCB kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result, the side was restricted to under the 165-run mark. For Mumbai, Bumrah scalped three wickets while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Pollard took one wicket each.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian parliament, cbank chief tell govt to cut spending plans

A Tunisian parliamentary committee on Wednesday rejected a supplementary budget bill that would have entailed the biggest deficit in decades, and both the committee and the central bank governor urged the government to cut its spending plan...

American jailed for attempt to overthrow Vietnam gov't says he was 'kidnapped'

A U.S. citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for attempting to overthrow the state spoke of his 27-month detention at a Zoom news conference on Wednesday, after he was released and returned to his home in California l...

Scoreboard

Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock c Gurkeerat Singh b Siraj 18 Ishan Kishanc Chris Morris b Chahal 25 Suryakumar Yadav not out 79 Saurabh Tiwary c Devdutt Padikkal b Siraj 5 Krunal Pandya c Chris Morris b Chahal 10 Hardik Pandya c Siraj ...

Candidate who got 99.8 pc marks in JEE held for using proxy in exam

A candidate for the Joint Entrance Examinations JEE Mains, who allegedly used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf in Assam and secured 99.8 per cent marks, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. His doctor father and three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020