Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Cricket to join forces with Movember to focus on men's mental health

Australian Cricket will once again join forces with health charity, Movember to rally in support of men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:38 IST
Australian Cricket to join forces with Movember to focus on men's mental health
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Australian Cricket will once again join forces with health charity, Movember to rally in support of men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. In what has been a challenging year for many, Movember is calling to raise funds to help stop men dying too young. Movember will enter its 13th year as Cricket Australia's official men's health charity partner, with cricketers Moises Henriques, Aaron Finch, Ash Gardner, Megan Schutt and Matthew Wade all getting behind this year's campaign.

In addition to the game's elite, community cricket clubs are rallying behind the cause as part of the Movember Cricket Association with more than 55 clubs signed up. Moving into his second year as a Movember ambassador, Henriques said it is an important cause for cricket to be involved in, particularly in a year that has provided challenges like no other.

"I Am really looking forward to being a Movember ambassador this year and continuing to raise awareness for men's health. It's been a tough year for so many people. Now more than ever, it is important for us to keep talking and to keep reaching out to our family and friends to check in on them," Henriques said in an official statement. Joining as a Mo Sister this season, Megan Schutt acknowledged the different ways to get involved in Movember.

"I am proud to be part of Movember this season by running 60km over the month. That's 60kms for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world - people's fathers, partners, brothers, sons and friends," said Schutt. Globally, one man's life is lost every minute due to suicide and that makes it seven men a day in Australia. Over 220,000 men are living with or beyond prostate cancer in Australia and nine men a day die from prostate cancer.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

44 per cent Policybazaar Customers' Pan-India Own a Term Life Insurance Plan - Policybazaar Survey

Gurugram Haryana India, Oct 29 ANINewsVoir Policybazaars continued investment in driving awareness on the need for term insurance and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has helped narrowed the worlds largest protection gap, which is in India. N...

Coimbatore-based entrepreneurs launch brand MY for PPEs, sanitisers, masks

Two Coimbatore-based entrepreneurs on Thursday announced the launch of their brand MY for personal protective gears including ultraviolet&#160;UV sanitisers, masks, scarves and overalls. As the need for quality personal protective gears is ...

Ethiopia: Construction of six cancer treatment centres underway

Ethiopias Ministry of Health has said that the construction of six cancer treatment centers is underway in four regions of Ethiopia, according to a media report by Ethiopian News Agency.Lia Taddesse, the Minister of Health, emphasized the n...

Five-year-old girl raped in UP's Banda

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Baberu area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020