Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chiesa defends conduct towards former club Fiorentina

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has thanked his former club Fiorentina, where he has been criticised as ungrateful, and says he does not want any more controversy following his move to the Turin side.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 23:35 IST
Soccer-Chiesa defends conduct towards former club Fiorentina

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has thanked his former club Fiorentina, where he has been criticised as ungrateful, and says he does not want any more controversy following his move to the Turin side. The 23-year-old joined Juventus earlier this month but Fiorentina, where he came through the youth system and spent the first four years of his professional career, were disappointed with the manner of his departure.

The club's owner Rocco Commisso said he had not received so much as a goodbye phone call from Chiesa while sporting director Daniele Prade spoke of unrequited love. "For Federico and his father Enrico we were never an option for the future, but a vehicle to be able to go elsewhere," said Prade at the time. "The transfer took a weight off our man as it had become a soap opera."

On Sunday, Fiorentina supporters applauded referee Francesco Fourneau before the match against Udinese, one week after he sent off Chiesa on his Juventus debut. Chiesa did his best on Friday to defuse the situation during his official presentation which had been delayed for three weeks due to Juve's fixture pileup.

"I would like to thank Fiorentina and the city of Florence for those 14 years I spent in the youth teams and the first team," he said. "I thank ... Commisso and all the fans who have always supported me, for better or for worse." He also defended his conduct.

"I have always behaved correctly towards the President, towards Prade and towards Fiorentina," he said. "I don't want to cause controversy and I want to end the matter here." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

First Jerusalem-born American gets U.S. passport that lists 'Israel' as birthplace

The United States on Friday issued for the first time a passport to a Jerusalem-born American with Israel listed as the place of birth instead of the city.The U.S. Ambassador to Israel presented the document to 18-year-old Menachem Zivotofs...

Climate pledges from Asia send 'extremely important' signal, says U.N. climate chief

Pledges by China, Japan and South Korea to slash carbon emissions to net zero are extremely important signs of leadership in reviving global efforts to tackle climate change, the United Nations climate chief said on Friday. Patricia Espinos...

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets in a crucial IPL match here on Friday. Sent in to bat, Chris Gayle smashed a 63-ball 99, while KL Rahul hit 46 off 41 as KXIP posted 185 for four against RR.However, Stokes 26-ball 50 a...

Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands. People ran onto streets i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020