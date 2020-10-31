Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Scotland upset Wales in narrow Six Nations victory

Scotland, who trailed 7-6 at halftime, finished with three victories and two defeats in this year’s competition, which will finally be completed on Saturday after being halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wales, hoping to earn their captain Alun Wyn Jones a celebratory victory as he won a record 149th test cap, lost a fourth successive game in the Six Nations.

Reuters | Llanelli | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:43 IST
Rugby-Scotland upset Wales in narrow Six Nations victory
Scotland, who trailed 7-6 at halftime, finished with three victories and two defeats in this year’s competition, which will finally be completed on Saturday after being halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: pixabay

Scotland beat Wales away for the first time in 18 years as a narrow 14-10 victory at a windswept Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday ensured a strong finish to their Six Nations campaign. Scotland, who trailed 7-6 at halftime, finished with three victories and two defeats in this year's competition, which will finally be completed on Saturday after being halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wales, hoping to earn their captain Alun Wyn Jones a celebratory victory as he won a record 149th test cap, lost a fourth successive game in the Six Nations. The teams scored a try each with three Scottish penalties proving the difference.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J&K admin to annul all actions taken under Roshni land scheme

Three weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court ordered a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme, the JK administration on Saturday said it would annul all actions taken, cancel mutations and retrieve entire land in six...

Motor racing-Hamilton predicts a boring race at beautiful Imola

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton waxed lyrical about Imolas beautiful surroundings on Saturday but predicted few thrills for Sundays Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Italian circuit.Imola is making its Formula One return after a 14-y...

DRI seizes 12 kg of smuggled gold in Bengal; 5 held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized nearly 12 kg of smuggled gold valued at around Rs 6.22 crore in a couple of non-related operations at two ends of West Bengal and arrested five persons, the agency said on Saturday. Bas...

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a must-win IPL match in Sharjah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a must-win IPL match in Sharjah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020