Celta Vigo fires coach Óscar García after poor start

The announcement came three days after a 1-1 draw at Elche, a result that left the team just outside the relegation zone after nine matches. Celta has seven points from one win and four draws. A new coach was not immediately announced. García had extended his contract with Celta after helping the club avoid demotion last season.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:11 IST
Celta Vigo fires coach Óscar García after poor start

Celta Vigo fired coach Óscar García on Monday after the team's poor start in the Spanish league. The announcement came three days after a 1-1 draw at Elche, a result that left the team just outside the relegation zone after nine matches.

Celta has seven points from one win and four draws. It hasn't won in seven consecutive matches. A new coach was not immediately announced.

García had extended his contract with Celta after helping the club avoid demotion last season. He was the first coach to lose his job this season in the Spanish league. The club said García's staff also will not continue with the club.

Celta's next league match is at Sevilla on Nov. 21..

