Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Southgate says teenager Bellingham could make England debut against Ireland

England manager Gareth Southgate said he could hand Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham his first cap when they host Ireland on Thursday, making him the third-youngest player to represent the country.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 08:39 IST
Soccer-Southgate says teenager Bellingham could make England debut against Ireland

England manager Gareth Southgate said he could hand Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham his first cap when they host Ireland on Thursday, making him the third-youngest player to represent the country. The 17-year-old midfielder was called up after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew due to injury. Only former skipper Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott were younger than Bellingham when they made their England debut.

"If we can get him on the pitch and he gets some match minutes as well, that will be a bonus," Southgate told a news conference on Wednesday. "My initial conversation with him was that you'll have a few days with us, we'll involve you in the game, we'll see how it goes, and that's going to be a brilliant experience for him."

Southgate said picking Bellingham was a great opportunity to bring in a youngster who could benefit them in the long-term. "It's always interesting to see the reaction when we select a player, because people are immediately talking about other players without understanding why we've called Jude up," Southgate added.

"It's not a decision that he's a better player than one or two older players who I've seen mentioned although those players don't play in the position that he plays. And that's a fact. "Whether he stays with us for the full week, we'll decide after the game."

After Thursday's friendly at Wembley, England will play Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland three day later.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Classmates of slain Army officer send Diwali sweets for unit

Classmates of an Army officer killed while battling terrorists near the Line of Control LoC in Kashmirs Kupwara district in 2015, have sent 300 kg sweets to soldiers in his unit ahead of Diwali. Colonel Santosh Mahadik, the Commanding Offic...

Unisys Stealth® 6.0 launched with enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools

Unisys Corporation NYSE UIS today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth 6.0, which features enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools to simplify an organisations IT reporting and deployment strengthening security posture and allow...

Green Climate Fund approves US$23.1m grant to strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia

The Green Climate Fund approved a new US23.1million grant to UNDP supported project aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia. The grant comes at a time when the country is facing a range of natural disasters, climate change is ...

IMF disburses SDR 36.9million to South Sudan under Rapid Credit Facility

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF today approved a disbursement of SDR 36.9 million about US52.3 million or 15 percent of its SDR quota to South Sudan under the Rapid Credit Facility RCF. This is the first Fund supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020