Spanish club Celta Vigo hires Eduardo Coudet as coach

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:27 IST
Celta Vigo hired Eduardo Coudet as coach on Thursday on a contract set to last until the end of next season. The Argentine coach replaces Óscar García, who was fired on Monday following the team's poor start to the season. With only one win in nine matches, Celta is only just outside the Spanish league's relegation zone.

Coudet had been coaching Brazilian club Internacional. He previously coached Argentine clubs Rosario Central and Racing, as well as Tijuana in Mexico. He played for Celta in 2002. García had extended his contract with Celta after helping the club avoid relegation last season. He was the first coach to lose his job this season in the Spanish league.

Celta's next league match is at Sevilla on November 21.

