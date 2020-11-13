Left Menu
Development News Edition

3rd-time lucky? Goorjian returns to Boomers for Tokyo Games

Basketball Australia said the 67-year-old Goorjian will lead Australia at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics next year from July 23 to Aug. 8 after appointing him coach of the senior men's team through to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Brett Brown was originally scheduled to take the Australians to the Tokyo Games but he quit last month after being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers in August.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 09:21 IST
3rd-time lucky? Goorjian returns to Boomers for Tokyo Games

California-born Brian Goorjian will take the Australian men's basketball team to a third Olympics after he was hired as head coach of the Boomers on Friday. Basketball Australia said the 67-year-old Goorjian will lead Australia at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics next year from July 23 to Aug. 8 after appointing him coach of the senior men's team through to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Brett Brown was originally scheduled to take the Australians to the Tokyo Games but he quit last month after being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers in August. Goorjian is a six-time championship-winning coach in Australia's National Basketball League. He has led five NBL clubs over the course of a coaching career spanning more than 30 years. He won two titles with the South East Melbourne Magic (1992, 1996), three with the Sydney Kings (2002-03, 2003-04, 2004-05), one with the South Dragons (2008-09), and is now with the Hawks based south of Sydney.

Previously he was Australia coach from 2001-09, including the Olympics at Athens in 2004 and at Beijing in 2008. Goorjian's most recent international assignment was with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association. After the Beijing Olympics he also spent two years with the Japanese national basketball team.

"Brian's success as a coach both domestically and internationally, plus his experience on the Olympic stage made him a standout candidate," Basketball Australia chief executive Jerril Rechter said in a statement. "His appointment ... elevates the excitement we feel for the Boomers, not just in Tokyo where we have podium expectations but also beyond this Olympic campaign." The Australian men's team has never won a medal in 14 attempts at the Olympics. The closest they came was at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when they lost the bronze medal game to Spain 89-88 on two controversial late free throws.

Goorjian has previously coached Australians Andrew Bogut, Patty Mills, and Joe Ingles at the Olympics. "Welcome back Goorj!" Bogut said on Twitter. The former No. 1 NBA draft pick plans to be back with the Boomers next year, as does Mills.

"Being reunited with some of the guys I previously coached at the Beijing Olympics is an exciting prospect," Goorjian said. "Australia is very fortunate to have such a talented group of athletes at this time. There is certainly a feeling of unfinished business.".

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Former China finmin says trade frictions with U.S. could remain under Biden

Trade frictions between the United States and China may not ease in the near term even if Joe Biden becomes president of the United States, former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei said on Friday.Lou, who is now retired and serves as a mem...

Chicago and Detroit told to hunker down as pandemic surges

Chicagos mayor issued a month-long stay-at-home advisory on Thursday, and Detroits public schools called a halt to in-person instruction to curb the spread of the coronavirus as more than a dozen U.S. states reported a doubling of new COVID...

DeChambeau shoots 70 in 1st round of Masters; 'I got greedy'

Bryson DeChambeau isnt afraid to let it rip with his clubs or his mouth. Both caused him some trouble at the Masters this week.The reigning US Open champion raised eyebrows at Augusta National when he said he thought of the par-72 course a...

Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang brushes off Kroos criticism of his goal celebrations

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has defended his goal celebrations that involve him wearing the masks of different superheroes after being criticised by Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020