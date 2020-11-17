Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuelan Olympian delivers food to support family

Back home in Venezuela, Ruben Limardo Gascon is hailed as a national hero for winning a gold medal in fencing at the 2012 London Olympics. He is training with his mind set on winning more Olympic medals in Tokyo and beyond “for myself and for Venezuela.” '' I don't want to leave the sport because I still have a dream,'' Limardo said.

PTI | Lodz | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:54 IST
Venezuelan Olympian delivers food to support family

Back home in Venezuela, Ruben Limardo Gascon is hailed as a national hero for winning a gold medal in fencing at the 2012 London Olympics. In Poland, where he has lived for years, he's taken up delivering food for Uber Eats to support his family as he trains for the Olympics in Tokyo next summer.

Every day after intensive training, he jumps on his bike and with a green thermal bag on his back he crisscrosses the city of Lodz, where he lives with his wife and two children, delivering food to people's doorsteps. With the global economic situation precarious amid the coronavirus pandemic and little chance for sponsorship, Limardo is grateful to have a job, particularly one that leaves him time for sports practice.

“There is no sponsorship now because there is no competition, but I still have to generate some resources to support my family,” Limardo told The Associated Press in a short break between food deliveries last week. The 35-year-old athlete responds to orders that ping on his phone up to 12 times a day.

On his phone he also has photos of himself in competition and on top of the Olympic podium. He is training with his mind set on winning more Olympic medals in Tokyo and beyond “for myself and for Venezuela.” '' I don't want to leave the sport because I still have a dream,'' Limardo said. With a mask covering his face these days, fans of fencing have little chance of recognizing the Olympic gold medalist known for his modesty.

But some know about him and ask for selfies and take the opportunity to chat with the native of Ciudad Bolivar, who speaks perfect Polish. “I am full of admiration (for you) because sports careers don't always go the easiest way and I'm really impressed that you continue to fight for your goals,” a man who only gave his name as Bartlomiej told him when Limardo brought a delivery from McDonald's.

Limardo moved to Poland, which has a long tradition in fencing, some 20 years ago as a teen to train on the épée, the heaviest of modern fencing weapons. He has also won gold in individual epee at the 2007 Pan American Games and at the 2006 and 2008 championships in Poland.

His gold medal from London is the second Olympic win ever for a Venezuelan, making him a celebrity in his native land. He competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in the individual and team épée competitions, but failed to secure any medals.

From his home in central Poland, he continues to root for Venezuela, which has seen problems including political discontent exacerbated by hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine. He says he hopes that things will “get sorted out” soon in Venezuela. In the meantime, he seeks to represent his country with pride.

"Wherever I go, I'll lift the flag 100%, with a lot of pride, with a lot of ardor,″ Limardo said..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 9 from investment firm held for duping people of Rs 23L

TheNavi Mumbai police have arrested nine officials and agents of a private investment firm for allegedly duping five investors of Rs 23.02 lakh by promising them lucrative returns, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused accepted inv...

Telangana reports 952 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 952 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the active caseload to 13,732 here. According to the state health department, 1,602 recoveries and three fatalities due to the virus were also recorded on the same day ...

Samsung's new Smart Monitor now available globally, supports VOD and AirPlay 2

Samsung on Monday announced the global availability of its all-new lifestyle Smart Monitor that comes with an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment, all in a single display.The Samsung Smart Monitor is availab...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020