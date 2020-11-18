Soccer-Dutch captain Wijnaldum happy to score in any position

Left Menu
Wijnaldum was used in the traditional No. 10 role for the Nations League game against Bosnia in Amsterdam on Sunday when he took his tally of international goals to 20 to move behind Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart on the list of all-time scoring midfielders for the Netherlands. He played a deeper more controlling role in last Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw with Spain but was pushed up for the Bosnia match were he scored twice inside 13 minutes to set the Dutch on the way to a first win under new coach Frank de Boer.

New Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum said on Tuesday he was not particularly bothered about what position he played in the team despite returning to a role behind the strikers that produced two goals for him at the weekend. Wijnaldum was used in the traditional No. 10 role for the Nations League game against Bosnia in Amsterdam on Sunday when he took his tally of international goals to 20 to move behind Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart on the list of all-time scoring midfielders for the Netherlands.

He played a deeper more controlling role in last Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw with Spain but was pushed up for the Bosnia match were he scored twice inside 13 minutes to set the Dutch on the way to a first win under new coach Frank de Boer. "Of course everyone has their favorite position, but I’m not that concerned with it,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

“I think that is more something for the media. I was happy that I was able to score again and that we as a team were able to win the match." The 30-year-old Wijnaldum’s 20 goals come after 69 caps in a much more fruitful return than Sneijder with 31 goals in 134 caps and Van der Vaart who netted 25 goals in 109 appearances.

"I'm not really a natural finisher," Wijnaldum added. He will lead the Netherlands again on Wednesday in the Nations League clash away to Poland.

“It will be an open game. Both teams still have a chance, added the Liverpool midfielder.” However, Italy lead Group A1 by one point from the Dutch and are a further point above third-placed Poland, with Wijnaldum acknowledging the Italians were favourites to come top as they meet bottom side Bosnia away at the same time on Wednesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

