Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-N.Ireland out of Nations League B after Norway forfeit Romania game

Northern Ireland have been relegated from Nations League B after Romania were awarded a 3-0 win over Norway for their cancelled match on Sunday. Norway face Austria later on Wednesday, while Romania take on Northern Ireland.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:45 IST
Soccer-N.Ireland out of Nations League B after Norway forfeit Romania game

Northern Ireland have been relegated from Nations League B after Romania were awarded a 3-0 win over Norway for their cancelled match on Sunday. Norway's health ministry prevented the team from travelling to Bucharest and insisted they went into quarantine following a positive test for Galatasary right back Omar Elabdellaoui, forcing the game to be cancelled.

The matter was submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, who confirmed that Norway had forfeited the match. "The Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body today took the following decision: 'To declare the Nations League match between Romania and Norway as forfeited by the Norwegian Football Association, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 3-0," UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The result means Northern Ireland, who are bottom of Nations League B Group 1, six points behind third-placed Romania with one game to play, are relegated. Norway face Austria later on Wednesday, while Romania take on Northern Ireland.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.The Communications Securit...

U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain

The U.S. government gave the green light to Boeing Cos 737 MAX on Wednesday after fatal crashes halted flights 20 months ago, starting a lengthy process for clearing hundreds of grounded jets as the planemaker faced criticism from victims f...

Nearly 49 per cent women voters in WB draft electoral rolls

The percentage of women voters in West Bengal has reached the nearly 49 per cent mark, as per the draft electoral rolls published by Election Commission on Wednesday. The percentage of women voters in the state is 48.9 per cent, slightly be...

WB guv slams TMC govt for 'politics' over accordance of security cover

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised the ruling TMC for allegedly indulging in politics over accordance of security cover. The state recently withdrew the security provided to three close aides of disgruntled TMC mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020