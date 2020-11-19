Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atletico's Torreira tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash against Barcelona, the Spanish club said on Wednesday. Torreira's club and international team mate Luis Suarez, Atletico's joint-top scorer with five league goals, also tested positive while on international duty and will miss the reunion with his former side. Atletico are third in La Liga with 17 points, three behind league-leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 01:00 IST
Soccer-Atletico's Torreira tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash against Barcelona, the Spanish club said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Uruguay international, who is on loan from Arsenal, was tested upon his arrival in Madrid following his return from international duty.

He is asymptomatic and isolating at home, in compliance with local health protocols, Atletico said in a statement. Torreira's club and international team mate Luis Suarez, Atletico's joint-top scorer with five league goals, also tested positive while on international duty and will miss the reunion with his former side.

Atletico are third in La Liga with 17 points, three behind league-leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Polish judge, government critic loses immunity amid EU rule of law dispute

A Polish judge critical of the ruling nationalists judiciary reforms had his immunity from prosecution removed on Wednesday by a disciplinary chamber the EU says is not independent, underlining a rift over the rule of law that has left the ...

COVID-19: Delhi records 7,486 cases; 131 deaths, highest single-day fatality count till date

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5 lakh, even as 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said....

Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra

Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musical - on the subject of Viagra.Lee will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has co-written abou...

Delhi: 67-yr-old man dies in wall collapse

A 67-year-old man died and his son sustained injuries after the bathroom wall of a neighbours house fell on them, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Delhis Vasant Kunj Enclave on Monday. The bathroom wall of the fourth flo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020