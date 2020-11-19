Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tottenham sack women's team head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros

Tottenham women's head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have been sacked, the club announced on Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:45 IST
Tottenham sack women's team head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros
Karen Hills and Juan Amoros (Photo/ Tottenham Women Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham women's head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have been sacked, the club announced on Thursday. "The Club can announce that Tottenham Hotspur Women Head Coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

The club said this decision has not been taken "lightly" and has been made in the "best interests of the team", with the belief that a fresh approach will offer renewed impetus as they seek to continue their upward trajectory and positive growth. "We fully recognise and appreciate the contributions of Karen and Juan during their time with the Club, helping elevate the team from amateur level to become a fully professional side in the Women's Super League and we thank them both for their hard work and length of service. Everybody at the Club wishes both Karen and Juan the best for the future," the statement read.

The club further stated that "we shall provide an update on new coaching staff in due course." (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

At least five dead, three injured in landslide at Ecuador illegal mine

At least five people died and three were injured in a landslide caused by excavation work at an illegal mine in Ecuador, an official said on Thursday. The dead included four women who were among at least 20 people working in the mine at the...

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised in unconscious state

DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday in an unconscious state and her health has improved following treatment, the hospital said. The former Tamil Nadu Minister was admitted in an unconscious stat...

Air quality 'very poor' in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated to reach very poor levels in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, while it stayed in the poor category in Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Thursday, according to a government agency. Co...

9 found COVID positive in Noida's random testing at Delhi borders

A total of 178 people coming from Delhi to Noida were randomly tested for COVID-19 at the border of the two cities on Thursday and nine of them were found positive, officials said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday had star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020