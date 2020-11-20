Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dawid Malan admits No. 1 T20I ranking doesn't secure England slot

England batsman Dawid Malan has admitted that being number one in the shortest format of the game doesn't guarantee a spot in the team given the strength of options available to skipper Eoin Morgan and the selectors.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:52 IST
Dawid Malan admits No. 1 T20I ranking doesn't secure England slot
England batsman Dawid Malan. Image Credit: ANI

England batsman Dawid Malan has admitted that being number one in the shortest format of the game doesn't guarantee a spot in the team given the strength of options available to skipper Eoin Morgan and the selectors. The left-handed batsman attained the number one spot last summer on the back of a spectacular consistent run in the T20 format.

Malan feels higher rank puts more pressure on the cricketer and that's something he is trying not to look at it right now. "It is something I will probably enjoy more when I have retired. It is not something I am really looking at right now. It doesn't guarantee runs, it doesn't guarantee you a spot in the team. It's something that, the day I retire, I will look back on it with fond memories," ESPNcricinfo quoted Malan as saying.

"But the higher your rankings in anything, the more you are looked to and the more pressure that is on you. That's something I am trying to not let affect me, by not worrying where I am in terms of No. 1, or 20, or 100 in the world," the 33-year-old cricketer added. England will lock horns with South Africa in the T20I series slated to begin on November 27. The second T20I will be played on November 29 at Boland Park where Malan made his first-class debut in 2006.

The top-order batsman's aim is to score as many runs as to put pressure on the players who have a spot in the England team. "I can only do what I can do. I can't control selection. All I can do is put in the work in the nets and, if I get the opportunity to play, keep scoring as many runs as I can to put pressure on the guys that have the spots," Malan said.

"Every opportunity is gold when you are trying to break into this team. I can only do what I can control and if that's good enough at the end of the day, then I hope it is good enough," he signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up a trip to Israel on Friday with a visit to a museum in Jerusalem that honors Christian Zionists and was founded by a prominent evangelical adviser to the Trump administration. The museum visit came ...

Sehwag is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me: Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has brushed off the criticism from former India opener Virender Sehwag, saying he will take it with a grain of salt. Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Maxwell was highly criticised by Sehwag for his dismal run ...

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. According to an official...

MVA govt has realised it can't waive power bills: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government, saying it has now realised that it cannot fulfil the promise of waiving power bills. His statement comes days after state Ener...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020