Muller credits Flick for 'dramatically' increasing Bayern Munich's 'share price'

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has credited manager Hansi Flick for "dramatically" increasing the "share price" of the club.

ANI | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:34 IST
Thomas Muller (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has credited manager Hansi Flick for "dramatically" increasing the "share price" of the club. "If you imagine it like a share price, the value for both the team and for myself has gone up dramatically since Hansi took over. I have had a lot of playing time and I was able to put in a lot of good performances on the road to winning the title and gaining the success that we achieved as a team," Muller told bundesliga.com.

"Hansi played a very important role, especially in terms of my positioning on the pitch and my role in the team. We have a strong connection, but it is one that only works if we keep winning as a team and if I keep putting in strong performances," he added. Muller only started three of the first eight matches of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season but ended the campaign with a Bundesliga record 21 assists and winner's medals for the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

Reflecting on the team's success, Muller said the players had a "great desire" and they did not let anything get in their way. "We played phenomenally in the second half of the season. I think we ended up having statistically the most successful second half of the season in Bundesliga history. We rode a wave from week to week, we dominated the opposition, and we did not let anything get in our way," Muller said.

"We only had one draw and we brought the performance onto the pitch every week. We really had a great desire and we pushed one another, and this really built up after the corona break during lockdown. We pushed each other so much and we were really in the zone. It was very special," he added. (ANI)

