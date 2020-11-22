Left Menu
Gangjee ends 40th at Phoenix Open, Kanaya wins title

Gangjee, who had two bogeys on his first nine, the back stretch of the Phoenix Club, said, "It was almost strange playing after a gap of nearly 35 weeks. Ironically it was his second win on Japan Tour, as the 22-year-old had won the 2019 Taiheiyo Masters, while being an amateur..

PTI | Miyazaki | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:23 IST
Rahil Gangjee rounded off his truncated 2020 Japan Tour season with a superb second nine to finish Tied 40th with 3-under 69 on the final day of the Dunlop Phoenix Open. Gangjee had six birdies against one bogey in his second nine for a total of totalled 2-under 282.

Gangjee, who went through a two-week quarantine on arrival in Japan last month and then managed two starts, had missed the cut last week at Taiheiyo Masters. Meanwhile Takumi Kanaya, still a senior in College, who was playing only his fourth event as a pro, beat another college-going pro, a junior, in the fourth play-off hole after both totalled 13-under 271. Gangjee, who had two bogeys on his first nine, the back stretch of the Phoenix Club, said, "It was almost strange playing after a gap of nearly 35 weeks. It took some to get adjusted after such a long gap of no golf anywhere for me." "But it's okay, I knew that the scene and it has been a difficult year. I will play a local event or two more here. And then Iook forward to 2021." Gangjee had the Tour card for 2019 and 2020 on the basis of his win in Panasonic Open Japan in 2018. But with 2020 being a washout, Gangjee will keep his status for next year. The Qualifying School was also cancelled.

Kanaya, making only his fourth start as a pro on Japan Tour, capped a great run with his maiden win as a professional. Ironically it was his second win on Japan Tour, as the 22-year-old had won the 2019 Taiheiyo Masters, while being an amateur..

Videos

