NFL-Ravens place three players on COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday said the team had placed running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, as well as defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the team's Thanksgiving day showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the day, the team had said multiple members of the organization were self-isolating and that contact tracing efforts were underway after the team received positive test results late Sunday night.

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday said the team had placed running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, as well as defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the team's Thanksgiving day showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier in the day, the team had said multiple members of the organization were self-isolating and that contact tracing efforts were underway after the team received positive test results late Sunday night. The team closed its practice facility on Monday morning but reopened it later in the day.

"We got started with virtual meetings this afternoon," coach John Harbaugh said during a video call with reporters. "We're just carrying forward with our normal schedule at this point, working hard and getting ready for a big challenge Thursday night against the undefeated Steelers."

Also on Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that star wide receiver Adam Thielen had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for the virus or have had close contact with a person who has. The players return is subject to "medical clearance."

