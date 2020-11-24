Rugby-Son of former Australia captain Lynagh signs with Reds

Left Menu
Tom Lynagh, the son of former Australia captain and World Cup winning flyhalf Michael, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Queensland Reds, his father's former team, the Super Rugby side said on Tuesday.

Tom Lynagh, the son of former Australia captain and World Cup winning flyhalf Michael, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Queensland Reds, his father's former team, the Super Rugby side said on Tuesday. The 17-year-old, currently at English club Harlequins, will join the Reds after next year's Super Rugby AU competition.

"Like his father, Tom is a very astute five-eighth (flyhalf), but he has certainly created his own path," Reds general manager of professional rugby Sam Cordingley said in a statement. "Tom has genuine X-factor with ball in hand, which is supported by his point of difference in speed and acceleration.

"His kicking game is also impressive both out of hand and at goal. "We are really pleased that he has committed to the Reds and Australian rugby."

Michael Lynagh played more than 100 games for the Reds and accumulated 72 caps for the Wallabies and was vice-captain of their 1991 Rugby World Cup winning side. He led the team from 1993-95 before retiring from international rugby following the 1995 World Cup in South Africa.

Tom Lynagh was born in Italy, went to secondary school in England and is eligible for all three countries. He would join two other sons of former Wallabies at the Reds, with number eight Angus Scott-Young's father Sam an international loose forward while prop Josh Nasser's father Brendan was a flanker in the 1991 World Cup side.

