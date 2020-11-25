Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cannot expect athletes to perform every day, need to balance out calendar, says Greg Barclay

Greg Barclay, the newly elected International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman has said that the cricket calendar needs to be formed in such a manner that athletes' safety and fitness are looked after and they are not burnt out.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:50 IST
Cannot expect athletes to perform every day, need to balance out calendar, says Greg Barclay
ICC chairman Greg Barclay (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Greg Barclay, the newly elected International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman has said that the cricket calendar needs to be formed in such a manner that athletes' safety and fitness are looked after and they are not burnt out. Earlier today, Barclay was elected as the new Independent Chairman of the ICC. According to an official statement, Barclay replaced Shashank Manohar who stepped down from the post earlier this year.

Barclay also gave his take on bi-lateral cricket and world events co-existing in trying to make the game more appealing to fans worldwide. "I think there has been misinterpretation within the media around the place, the fact is that I am really an advocate of bilateral cricket, it is the lifeline of cricket in all countries, all countries need to have the opportunity of playing bilateral cricket. Countries playing each other regularly is exactly what drives the fan engagement and it is what drives the development pathways. It is a vital part of cricket," said Barclay in a video posted on ICC's Online Media Zone.

"ICC runs world-class world events, just look at how successful was the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. They are pinnacle events, all members should look to support that, countries need to work together and one cannot sit in isolation from another. You have to look at the place of domestic leagues, some of them are massive events like the IPL and Big Bash. You also need to look at the congestion of the calendar and the sustainability of players. You also need to look after the safety and fitness of all athletes. We cannot expect athletes to perform day and day out, you need to balance it out. I would like to see all things working together to see an optimum output," he added. Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, has been a director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012 and is currently NZC's representative on the board of the ICC. He will now step down from his position at NZC to lead the ICC in an independent capacity.

Barclay was a director of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran records highest daily coronavirus infections of 13,843, TV reports

Iran registered on Wednesday a daily record high of 13,843 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, pushing the national tally to 894,385 in the Middle Easts worst-hit country. Ministrys spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV tha...

EXPLAINER-When and how will COVID-19 vaccines become available?

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc have released trial data showing their COVID-19 vaccines to be about 95 effective at preventing the illness, while AstraZeneca Plc this week said its vaccine could be up to 90 effective.If...

U'khand CM assures gang-rape victim's parents of all help to get legal aid

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday assured the parents of a gang-rape and murder victim from Uttarakhand of all support from the state government in their legal battle to get justice. Rawat gave the assurance to the parents o...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai city in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-TENNIS-TATA OPEN MSLTA seeks slot for Tata Open Mahara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020