Maradona was maestro of football, his untimely demise has saddened us all: PM Modi

Diego Maradona was a maestro of football and his untimely demise has saddened us all, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he expressed grief at the passing away of the Argentine legend. Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace." 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com had reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully. As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. With Boca Juniors, he won one League title; with Barcelona, he clinched one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and one Copa de la Liga; and with Napoli, he lifted a UEFA Cup, two league titles, one Coppa Italia and one Super Cup.

With Argentina, he won the World Cup in 1986, a tournament in which he stood out, above all, in a match against England. He scored two goals, including one with his hand which went down in history as 'the hand of God'. (ANI)