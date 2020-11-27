Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI after picking side injury

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may be a doubtful started for the second ODI against India as he picked up a side injury during the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:46 IST
Ind vs Aus: Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI after picking side injury
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Image Credit: ANI

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may be a doubtful started for the second ODI against India as he picked up a side injury during the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Stoinis left the field two balls into his seventh over, and although Australia called the decision not to bring him back out precautionary, Stoinis is set to have a scan on Friday night.

Australia won the opening game by 66 runs after an all-round performance and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The quick turnaround between matches -- the second game is on Sunday -- would seem to make it unlikely he would be available for the next game. The all-rounder bowled 6.2 overs and gave just 25 runs after failing to put up a show with the bat. Stoinis was picked up by Yuzvendra Chahal for a first-ball duck.

Cameron Green, the Western Australia allrounder, could come in as a replacement for Stoinis. Green was picked largely on the back of his first-class record, with his List A numbers being more modest. All-rounders Moises Henriques, Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott are the other options for Australia for the second ODI on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith's (105) tons guided the hosts to a mammoth 374/6 in their 50 overs. Defending the target, leg-spinner Adam Zampa joined Josh Hazlewood with the ball to derail the Indian batting line-up. While Zampa finished with figures of 4/54 from his 10, Hazlewood picked three from his 10 overs and gave away 55 runs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (74) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's (90) knocks were the only positives for the visitors in the game. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Welshman Owens excited as he prepares to officiate in 100th test

Welsh rugby referee Nigel Owens said he feels the same buzz that he did while officiating in his first test nearly 18 years ago, as he prepares for a record-extending 100th game in charge when France host Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup on ...

Irdai gives in-principle approval for Bharti AXA-ICICI Lombard deal

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai on Friday gave in-principle approval for the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard. ICICI Lombard is progressing applications for receipt of requisite approvals from ot...

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020