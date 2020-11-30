Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-League: Gokulam Kerala rope in Malian striker Saliou Guindo

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Malian striker Saliou Guindo for the upcoming I-League season.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:40 IST
I-League: Gokulam Kerala rope in Malian striker Saliou Guindo
Malian striker Saliou Guindo (Image: Gokulam Kerala FC's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Malian striker Saliou Guindo for the upcoming I-League season. The 24-year-old forward is the final foreign signing of Malabarians and will be seen in action in the I-League campaign in Kolkata from January 9, as all the teams get set to enter the COVID-safety bubble from which they are to operate.

The forward has played leagues in Turkey, Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire, Albania, and Bahrain. He has played for the Mali Under-20 team that finished third in the FIFA World Cup held in 2015. "I am glad to sign for Gokulam Kerala FC. I have taken part in a training session already and the squad is full of young and vibrant players. I am ready to work hard and make sure that we bring the trophy back home," said Saliou in an official statement.

Saliou's best performance is in the Albanian league, where he has scored 11 goals in the 2019-20 season. "Saliou is a quality striker. He has the skills to score with right and left foot. He is very fast. He has 11 goals in the Albanian league, which is a top-level league," said GKFC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

"He has also played for Mali national team. He is young and has the quality to become the top scorer in India," Annese added. Meanwhile, the Kerala based club has kickstarted their pre-season amidst a highly-controlled COVID-safety environment in Kozhikode.

The club from the southern state has resumed training activities after the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown ended on October 31, 2020, while following the Standard Operating Procedures that have been put in place by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for its tournaments. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine authorities seize files from Maradona's doctor in probe of death

Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star. Maradona died at age 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack.The search was r...

China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years

Chinas factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the countrys economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic stepped up.Upbeat dat...

Clash of heads raises concerns as Wolves beat Arsenal

The sound of the thud from a clash of heads just added to concern. The game was only five minutes old at the Emirates Stadium when Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez and Arsenal defender David Luiz collided while jumping for the ball.The em...

Champions League: Real Madrid, Man United look to advance

Talking points ahead of the penultimate round of group-stage games in the Champions League SPAIN A victory for Zinedine Zidanes Real Madrid at Shakhtar Donetsk will prevent qualification for the knockout stage going down to the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020