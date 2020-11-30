Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimenez suffered fractured skull in match against Arsenal, confirm Wolves

Wolves on Monday confirmed that striker Raul Jimenez has suffered a fractured skull after clashing with Arsenal's David Luiz in their Premier League tie on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:35 IST
Jimenez suffered fractured skull in match against Arsenal, confirm Wolves
Jimenez being assessed by medical team after suffering a head injury. (Photo/ Wolves Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Wolves on Monday confirmed that striker Raul Jimenez has suffered a fractured skull after clashing with Arsenal's David Luiz in their Premier League tie on Sunday. Jimenez had to be stretchered off the pitch during Wolves 2-1 win over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Jimenez and Luiz were involved in a collision while challenging for a header inside the box, Goal.com reported.

The 29-year-old was then taken to a London hospital for treatment. Now, the club has confirmed that the striker indeed suffered from a fractured skull. "Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital. He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery," Wolves said in an official statement.

"The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help. The club asks that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course," it added. Wolves have not given a certain time frame regarding Jimenez's recovery. After the win against Arsenal, Wolves moved up to sixth in the Premier League standings.

On the other hand, Arsenal slipped to the 14th spot, only eight points above the relegation places. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia PM bans mass gatherings to fight rare coronavirus outbreak

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen banned wedding parties and gatherings of more than 20 people on Monday, as authorities moved quickly to try to thwart a coronavirus outbreak after announcing rare cases of community transmission. Fifteen peo...

Dev Patel's 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' to release in India in December

Filmmaker Armando Iannuccis comedy-drama The Personal History of David Copperfield, featuring Hollywood star Dev Patel in the lead, is set to release theatrically in India on December 11.&#160; The film, which stars Patel in the titular rol...

OPEC oil output rises for fifth month on Libyan recovery, Reuters survey shows

OPEC oil output rose for a fifth month in November, a Reuters survey found, as increased Libyan production offset full adherence by other producers to cuts agreed in an OPEC-led supply deal.The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Export...

One time power bill settlement scheme launched in Goa

A one-time settlement scheme forpower consumers was launched in Goa on Monday by ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Electricity MinisterNilesh CabralSawant called it one of the biggest steps in the statein the last 60 years and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020