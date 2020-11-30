Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Jimenez-Luiz clash raises calls for concussion substitutes

Luiz was substituted at halftime. While Arsenal insisted they followed Football Association protocols for head injuries in allowing 33-year-old Luiz to play on, the situation raised questions about whether enough was being done to safeguard players' welfare. I'm not sure any rule would help in that moment because the player can play on," Klopp said on Monday when asked about concussion substitutes.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:30 IST
Soccer-Jimenez-Luiz clash raises calls for concussion substitutes

A sickening clash of heads between Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez and Arsenal defender David Luiz which left the Mexican striker with a fractured skull has prompted calls for clubs to be able to make "concussion substitutions".

Jimenez was knocked unconscious after an accidental collision with Brazilian Luiz who rather surprisingly played on until halftime with blood seeping through a head bandage. Jimenez, 29, needed oxygen on the pitch and was taken to hospital for scans, eventually undergoing surgery for the skull fracture. Luiz was substituted at halftime.

While Arsenal insisted they followed Football Association protocols for head injuries in allowing 33-year-old Luiz to play on, the situation raised questions about whether enough was being done to safeguard players' welfare. The FA is considering fast-tracking a trial of concussion substitutions in the FA Cup as early as December. Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he would support such a move.

"I know we have concussion protocols and I'm pretty sure Arsenal did that. I'm not sure any rule would help in that moment because the player can play on," Klopp said on Monday when asked about concussion substitutes. "But, yes, it makes sense that we can do things like this."

NOT ACCEPTABLE Former England captain Alan Shearer, who recently hosted a documentary about possible links between a career heading a football and dementia, said a change was long overdue.

"Football needs to get real, it needs to wake up, it needs to get serious. Not next year, next month, now. It's not acceptable, it has been going too far too long," he told the BBC. "They're on about trialling concussion substitutes. What is there to trial? It's been going on for years. It's not acceptable."

Manchester City's Brazil goalkeeper Ederson, who suffered a head injury while playing against Liverpool in 2017, said such situations required special attention. "When there is a blow to the head there should be a substitution, whether the player can continue or not. You could be feeling okay but after you could feel the consequences."

FA rules state that if there is any suspicion of a player having sustained a concussion, the player must be removed from the field of play, and not allowed to return. Brain injury association Headway said Luiz should not have been allowed to play on.

"You simply cannot take a risk with head injuries. They are not like muscular injuries where you can put a player back on 'to see if they can run it off'," Luke Griggs, Deputy Chief Executive at Headway, said. "One further blow to the head when concussed could have serious consequences."

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for girl's murder in UP's Kushinagar

Police in Kushinagar on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempt to rape of a 10-year-old girl and sent him to the district jail. The accused was carrying a Rs 15,000 reward as well. Police also recovered the knife us...

Govt invites Kisan Union for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhawan: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi India, November 30 ANI Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at...

WHO worried COVID "amnesia" will lead to another pandemic

The World Health Organizations top emergency expert said on Monday that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered amnesia and did not learn from the current coronavirus crisis.I have seen the amnesia that seems to descend upon the wo...

Pandemic, funding gaps seen fueling gender-based violence in Yemen

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gender-based violence has surged by 63 since conflict erupted in Yemen in 2015, aid groups said on Monday, warning that the pandemic was exposing inadequate funding for protection se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020