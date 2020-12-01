Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Left Menu
Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled in the first two ODIs of the three-match series.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:33 IST
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. Image Credit: ANI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled in the first two ODIs of the three-match series. Since the 2019 ICC World Cup, Starc has picked just 12 wickets in 11 matches and has leaked runs at an economy of 6.28 across series against South Africa, India, New Zealand, and England.

"He hasn't been at his very best, and you have to understand his standards are a lot higher than what you expect from most other people because of how dominant he's been over the last eight or nine years, especially in the white-ball formats," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying. Finch defended Starc and attributed his struggles to the quality of Indian players and the big totals which force batsmen to go after the bowlers in modern-day cricket.

"He'd love to be swinging the ball and getting it right early on, but the reality is when you're defending big totals and playing against good players, they're coming hard at you," said Finch. "From my point of view, and chatting to other guys about his technique and little things that his fellow bowlers and the fast-bowling cartel really monitor, they seemed to think that he's going really well. So it's just a matter of time," he added.

Australia gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday and will next meet India in the dead rubber on Wednesday. (ANI)

