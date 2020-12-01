Left Menu
BBL: Dilbar Hussain returns to Melbourne Stars for upcoming season

Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of fast bowler Dilbar Hussain for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season 10.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:36 IST
Melbourne Stars Logo (Image: Melbourne Stars' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of fast bowler Dilbar Hussain for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season 10. Hussain hails from Faisalabad in northeastern Pakistan and will be available for the full season. He played for Lahore Qalandars in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) alongside Stars batsman Ben Dunk.

"I'm very happy to be coming back to the Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash. In the short time I was with the club last season, I learnt so much. I'd like to thank David Hussey who was incredibly supportive and encouraged me to keep working on my craft," Hussain said in an official statement. Hussain made one appearance for the Stars last season, taking the wicket of AB de Villiers at the MCG.

Stars Head coach and former Australia cricketer David Hussey said Hussain brings a unique benefit to the bowling line-up. "I'm looking forward to working with Dilbar again this season and supporting his development together with our wider bowling group," said Hussey.

"His Stars debut was a whirlwind last year -- it was his first senior T20 match and he effectively came down to Melbourne at very short notice and ended up bowling to AB de Villiers at the MCG," he added. In the tenth season of BBL which gets underway on December 10, the final day of the regular season will be played on January 26 and feature a triple-header split between the SCG (one match) and MCG (two matches).

The five-match finals series begins on Friday, January 29. The final has been slated for Saturday, February 6. (ANI)

