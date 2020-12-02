Left Menu
Development News Edition

ODI Super League: India lose a point due to slow over-rate; Aus sit on top

The Aaron Finch-led Australian team on Wednesday moved to the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table after winning the three-match series against India 2-1.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:45 IST
ODI Super League: India lose a point due to slow over-rate; Aus sit on top
Team India (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Aaron Finch-led Australian team on Wednesday moved to the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table after winning the three-match series against India 2-1. Hosts Australia beat India 2-1 and as a result, the side has moved to the number one spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League with 40 points. India managed to win the third and final ODI by 13 runs and as a result, the side opened their tally in the ODI Super League.

India is placed at the number six position with nine points. The side should have had 10 points for winning the third ODI, but the Kohli-led team lost one point because of a slow over-rate. Initially, the ICC release had stated that every Indian player was fined 20 per cent of their match fees for slow over-rate in the first ODI against Australia, but there was no mention of point deduction then.

However, in the latest updated standings of the ODI Super League, India are positioned at sixth place with nine points. As per ICC's playing conditions: "If at the end of the match, the over rate calculation determines that a team has bowled one or more overs less than the minimum over rate requirement, that team will incur a deduction of one point per over for each full over the team falls short of its minimum over rate required in a match."

Australia had defeated England 2-1 in their previous series of the 13-team championship, which was introduced this year to bring context to ODI cricket and also to decide the seven direct qualifiers for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. India, though assured of a berth as hosts, was to use the opportunity for long-term preparation. Reigning World Cup winners England are second in the points table with 30 points. They defeated Ireland 2-1 in the opening series of the championship before losing by the same margin to five-time world champions Australia.

Pakistan is also on 20 points after a 2-1 series win over Zimbabwe, who secured 10 points for their Super Over win in the final ODI played in Rawalpindi. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Minister to SSC candidates

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday told a delegation of SSC candidates, who have cleared the examination and are awaiting appointments for a long time in schools, that once the court issues an order, the governmen...

Portugal can get Pfizer COVID-19 shots within 3 days of EU approval, company says

Pfizers Portuguese unit said on Wednesday the pharmaceutical company would be able to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in the Iberian country three days after the European Unions medicines agency EMA has given it the green light. Once approv...

100% tax exemption for private bus operators in Punjab

The Punjab cabinet approved on Wednesday a tax exemption of 100 per cent for private buses, a move aimed to support the transport sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The motor vehicle tax exemption will be for buses and those of edu...

Fire breaks out at Equinor industrial plant in Norway

A fire broke out at Equinors plant at Tjeldbergodden in Norway, the local fire service said on Wednesday.Weve had reports of a fire at the methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden, and in line with procedures, weve shut down output and are evacuati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020