Had good chances, really unfortunate: Rodgers after Europa League loss

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his players were "really unfortunate" to suffer a defeat against Zorya Luhansk after they put so much into the game and had good chances. In the Europa League clash on Thursday, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh's 84th-minute strike sealed the points for the Ukrainian hosts at Slavutych Arena against Leicester City.

"I thought the players were really unfortunate. I thought we put so much into the game. We showed a lot of moments of quality and we had good chances in the game," Rodgers told LCFC TV. Rodgers said his side showed "great desire" to win the match.

"Their keeper made a few good saves and then we, obviously, missed one or two opportunities and, especially as the game went on, we looked like the team who could really go on and score," he said. "It was just unfortunate, I feel, for the players because they put so much into the game. They showed a great desire to want to win the game, even though we had a couple of injuries to deal with," Rodgers added.

Despite the defeat, Leicester City remain at the top of Group G. The club will now take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)