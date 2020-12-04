Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had good chances, really unfortunate: Rodgers after Europa League loss

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his players were "really unfortunate" to suffer a defeat against Zorya Luhansk after they put so much into the game and had good chances.

ANI | Luhansk | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:59 IST
Had good chances, really unfortunate: Rodgers after Europa League loss
Brendan Rodgers (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his players were "really unfortunate" to suffer a defeat against Zorya Luhansk after they put so much into the game and had good chances. In the Europa League clash on Thursday, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh's 84th-minute strike sealed the points for the Ukrainian hosts at Slavutych Arena against Leicester City.

"I thought the players were really unfortunate. I thought we put so much into the game. We showed a lot of moments of quality and we had good chances in the game," Rodgers told LCFC TV. Rodgers said his side showed "great desire" to win the match.

"Their keeper made a few good saves and then we, obviously, missed one or two opportunities and, especially as the game went on, we looked like the team who could really go on and score," he said. "It was just unfortunate, I feel, for the players because they put so much into the game. They showed a great desire to want to win the game, even though we had a couple of injuries to deal with," Rodgers added.

Despite the defeat, Leicester City remain at the top of Group G. The club will now take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo Games postponement to cost $2.8 bln - organisers

The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost 294 billion yen 2.8 billion, organisers said on Friday.The extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metr...

Indian Navy an outstanding force: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described the Indian Navy as an outstanding force as he greeted it on the occasion of Navy Day. In a tweet, Singh hailed the Indian Navys professionalism and particularly mentioned its efforts to kee...

First COVID-19 vaccines may reach Poland in Jan -PM's top aide

The first coronavirus vaccines could reach Poland in January, the Polish prime ministers top aide said on Friday, as emerging Europes biggest country prepares to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme.Poland has ordered 45 million COVI...

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.With less than four weeks left until the United Kingdom finall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020