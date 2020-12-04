Rugby-Watson on the wing in only change for England against France

Anthony Watson will replace injured Bath team mate Jonathan Joseph on the wing for England against France in the Autumn Nations Cup final on Sunday in the only change from the team who beat Wales last time out.

Watson, who overcame his own injury to start on the bench against Wales, came on for Joseph when he suffered a calf injury early in the second half of England's 24-13 win in Llanelli. Centre Joe Marchant is also back from injury and gets a place among the replacements along with Max Malins, as Ollie Lawrence misses out. Ben Earl is preferred to Jack Willis as the back-up flanker but there is no place for Joe Marler, as Ellis Genge and Will Stuart provide the front row cover.

England qualified for the final by topping Group A with wins over Georgia, Ireland and Wales, while France won Group B after beating Italy and Scotland and being handed a walkover against COVID-hit Fiji. France, who beat England in their opening game of the Six Nations in February, will be a mostly youthful squad due to the agreement between clubs and the national union that no player could be involved in more than three of their autumn matches. Coach Fabien Galthie names his team later on Friday.

Sunday's game will be England's first in front of fans since March, with 2,000 allowed into Twickenham. Around 400 tickets have been donated to local NHS workers, with 50 of them seated in the Royal Box. England starting XV: 15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 46 caps) 14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 45 caps) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps) 12. Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 86 caps) 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 60 caps) 10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 71 caps) 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 103 caps) 1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 63 caps) 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 53 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 39 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 42 caps) 5. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 68 caps) 6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 27 caps) 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 21 caps) 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 55 caps) Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 25 caps) 17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps) 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 7 caps) 19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps) 20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 7 caps) 21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 6 caps) 22. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 2 caps) 23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)