Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Watson on the wing in only change for England against France

Ben Earl is preferred to Jack Willis as the back-up flanker but there is no place for Joe Marler, as Ellis Genge and Will Stuart provide the front row cover. England qualified for the final by topping Group A with wins over Georgia, Ireland and Wales, while France won Group B after beating Italy and Scotland and being handed a walkover against COVID-hit Fiji.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:35 IST
Rugby-Watson on the wing in only change for England against France

Anthony Watson will replace injured Bath team mate Jonathan Joseph on the wing for England against France in the Autumn Nations Cup final on Sunday in the only change from the team who beat Wales last time out.

Watson, who overcame his own injury to start on the bench against Wales, came on for Joseph when he suffered a calf injury early in the second half of England's 24-13 win in Llanelli. Centre Joe Marchant is also back from injury and gets a place among the replacements along with Max Malins, as Ollie Lawrence misses out. Ben Earl is preferred to Jack Willis as the back-up flanker but there is no place for Joe Marler, as Ellis Genge and Will Stuart provide the front row cover.

England qualified for the final by topping Group A with wins over Georgia, Ireland and Wales, while France won Group B after beating Italy and Scotland and being handed a walkover against COVID-hit Fiji. France, who beat England in their opening game of the Six Nations in February, will be a mostly youthful squad due to the agreement between clubs and the national union that no player could be involved in more than three of their autumn matches. Coach Fabien Galthie names his team later on Friday.

Sunday's game will be England's first in front of fans since March, with 2,000 allowed into Twickenham. Around 400 tickets have been donated to local NHS workers, with 50 of them seated in the Royal Box. England starting XV: 15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 46 caps) 14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 45 caps) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps) 12. Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 86 caps) 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 60 caps) 10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 71 caps) 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 103 caps) 1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 63 caps) 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 53 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 39 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 42 caps) 5. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 68 caps) 6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 27 caps) 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 21 caps) 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 55 caps) Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 25 caps) 17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps) 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 7 caps) 19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps) 20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 7 caps) 21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 6 caps) 22. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 2 caps) 23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Robbie Fowler plots East Bengal's revival against NorthEast

After successive defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal will look to register their first win as they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League ISL at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday. Coach Robbie Fowle...

World Bank announces US$1 million in COVID-19 aid for Timor-Leste

The World Bank has approved a US1 million emergency project for Timor-Leste to support the countrys fight against COVID-19. The grant will provide rapid support to better prevent and respond to the threat posed by the pandemic and strengthe...

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,467 Hyderabad Telangana reported 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,467, the...

Poland is not changing EU budget stance, says PM

Poland is not changing its position on the EU budget and cannot accept funds being linked to a rule of law mechanism, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.We say clearly that we are not able to accept the budget for the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020