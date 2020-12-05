CAB to hold AGM on Dec 30

Left Menu
The Apex Council today decided that December 30 at 4pm we will have the AGM, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a media statement.The CAB has also plans to hold its annual prize distribution ceremony on December 28, subject to the players availability because of bio-bubble restrictions ahead of the domestic season slated in January.

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Saturday decided to hold its annual general meeting on December 30. "The Apex Council today decided that December 30 at 4pm we will have the AGM," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a media statement.

The CAB has also plans to hold its annual prize distribution ceremony on December 28, subject to the players' availability because of bio-bubble restrictions ahead of the domestic season slated in January. "It was decided that annual prize distribution will be done on December 28 provided the players are not in a bubble preceding the domestic season. If such a case arose, then the president and secretary have been vested with the power to fix a suitable date," Dalmiya said.

The Apex Council members also paid their tributes to the members and players who died recently. The CAB has plans to hold a condolence meeting when the COVID-19 situation improves..

