ISL 7: Bengaluru FC played serious game against Kerela Blasters, says Cuadrat

After registering a 4-2 win against Kerela Blasters in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said that his side played a very serious game against a quality opponent.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:06 IST
Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 4-2 win against Kerela Blasters in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said that his side played a very serious game against a quality opponent. The teams were tied 1-1 at the break with Rahul KP (17') giving Kerala Blasters a surprise lead which was cancelled out by Cleiton Silva (29'). The second half saw four goals being scored in the span of 14 minutes.

Erik Paartalu (51') and Dimas Delgado (53') scored in quick succession to give Bengaluru FC breathing space but Jordan Murray (61') gave some hope to the away team. Sunil Chhetri (65') put the game to rest with a fine header. "We played a very serious game. We had some good chances to score in the first half and we conceded from an unfortunate set-piece. We are a team who take a lot of risk in set-pieces. Sometimes we send seven or eight players so I take responsibility for the mistake as a coach, it was my instruction. I am happy with the boys because they kept trying after that," said Cuadrat during the post-match press conference.

"We made a lot of good choices in the attack. The talk at the half time break was more about being confident. Once we equalised, we were in the game. The team is very clear that they have to work as a unit with a strong mentality. The team missed a penalty but still, they kept working and got the three points. I am happy with the attitude of the players," he added. Bengaluru FC has been conceding goals in the ongoing ISL but Cuadrat feels that there is not much to decipher in it as it is about winning games in the end.

"We want to get three points so it is not a question of a clean sheet or not. We have some new players and they have to get used to the system we are playing. It is normal. It takes some time but the progression is very good," said Cuadrat. Bengaluru FC are in the fourth spot in the ongoing ISL season with nine points from five games. The side will next lock horns against Odisha on Thursday. (ANI)

