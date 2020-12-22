Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Finale finishes with a Bang

I wish our tribe all the very best and may all of them overcome every obstacle, said Adnan Adeeb, Founder Managing Director Volano Entertainment.Once finished, the participants were asked to upload their details on the Devils Circuit Website to get their medal, digital certificate, and an opportunity to win more prizes.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:35 IST
Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Finale finishes with a Bang

- The finale of the 2019-2020 edition held virtually by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd from 19th December 2020 to 21st December 2020, ended last night DELHI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand finale of season 2019-20 which has presented itself in a new online avatar this year, ended with a grand finish last evening. The finale was kicked off with a four-hour Facebook live that saw participants- both past & present engage with the tribe leader Adnan Adeeb, Instagram influencer Sunanda Wong, and celebrity guest Chitrangda Singh, on the 19th of December.

During this live, viewers interacted with the hosts and guest, participated in online contests to win themselves cool hampers, and were witness to some incredible stories of swiftdevilslayers who defied incredible odds to come out victorious. Be it personal fitness battles, overcoming life threatening diseases, life changing accidents, or inspiring others; the swiftdevilslayers brought it all to the four hour live. The 5kms /15 obstacles format that the property has owned since inception was given a twist for the digital version. Over 10,000 participants who had registered were asked to run the 5kms from wherever they and were also sent a list of 15 functional challenges to finish in lieu of the obstacles. The participants have 3 days during which they can complete this run and upload their timing & other requisite detail onto the devilscircuit website (www.devilscircuit.com) Reflecting on her maiden experience at the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit, celebrity guest Chitrangada Singh, said, '' It was an extremely humbling experience for me to be a part of this event. Having heard the incredible stories of the participants first hand, I am truly inspired to keep pushing myself beyond my limits. I am very glad that I got the opportunity to encourage the swiftdevilslayers to slay the finale of the 2019-2020 edition. In future, I too hope to get a chance to slay the devil and be a part of this amazing tribe.'' One of the 3 categories of participation is the Legends Cup. A tough competition for the fittest athletes, this category sees participants compete in all the races of the season and compete with each other to get maximum podium finishes. Apart from the city specific prizes, the top male & female winners of the season also get a Maruti Suzuki Swift each, making this the most valuable prize in amateur sports in the country.

This season saw Lucas Kempe from Berlin and last seasons winner Diksha Kapoor from Jammu be crowned the winners of the Legends Cup. Both were elated with their wins, and with being invited by Maruti Suzuki India Limited to claim their brand new car. ''The virtual edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit is a new challenge for us and we are ecstatic that we have begun on such a promising note. It's going to be absolutely fantastic to see the entire country coming together through the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit in the next three days. I wish our tribe all the very best and may all of them overcome every obstacle,'' said Adnan Adeeb, Founder & Managing Director Volano Entertainment.

Once finished, the participants were asked to upload their details on the Devils Circuit Website to get their medal, digital certificate, and an opportunity to win more prizes. Last evening, saw a multitude of participants rush to submit their scores before the midnight deadline. The coveted chunky finishers medals are now on the way to them, to hang in places of pride. About Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd : Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is India's leading participative sports firm headquartered in Gurugram. Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India's biggest amateur participative sports properties, the company is behind the immense success of events such as the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Corporate Challenge, and the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy, apart from the pan India obstacle race, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390668/Maruti_Suzuki_Chitrangada_Singh.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade ban against Australia is a double-edged sword for China

The trade ban imposed by China on Australia is impeding its economic growth and is cutting through its growth projections. China is more than ever dependent on Australian iron ore to feed its steel furnaces, and on Australian coal to genera...

SC asks why it shouldn't issue contempt notice against UP govt's principal secy

The Supreme Court has asked why a show-cause contempt notice should not be issued against the Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh government, Veena Kumari, for allegedly not complying with its earlier orders with respect to the working of ...

West Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices: CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices CM Mamata Banerjee....

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against China in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term. China said it would retalia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020