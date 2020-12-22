Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Finale finishes with a Bang

- The finale of the 2019-2020 edition held virtually by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd from 19th December 2020 to 21st December 2020, ended last night DELHI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand finale of season 2019-20 which has presented itself in a new online avatar this year, ended with a grand finish last evening. The finale was kicked off with a four-hour Facebook live that saw participants- both past & present engage with the tribe leader Adnan Adeeb, Instagram influencer Sunanda Wong, and celebrity guest Chitrangda Singh, on the 19th of December.

During this live, viewers interacted with the hosts and guest, participated in online contests to win themselves cool hampers, and were witness to some incredible stories of swiftdevilslayers who defied incredible odds to come out victorious. Be it personal fitness battles, overcoming life threatening diseases, life changing accidents, or inspiring others; the swiftdevilslayers brought it all to the four hour live. The 5kms /15 obstacles format that the property has owned since inception was given a twist for the digital version. Over 10,000 participants who had registered were asked to run the 5kms from wherever they and were also sent a list of 15 functional challenges to finish in lieu of the obstacles. The participants have 3 days during which they can complete this run and upload their timing & other requisite detail onto the devilscircuit website (www.devilscircuit.com) Reflecting on her maiden experience at the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit, celebrity guest Chitrangada Singh, said, '' It was an extremely humbling experience for me to be a part of this event. Having heard the incredible stories of the participants first hand, I am truly inspired to keep pushing myself beyond my limits. I am very glad that I got the opportunity to encourage the swiftdevilslayers to slay the finale of the 2019-2020 edition. In future, I too hope to get a chance to slay the devil and be a part of this amazing tribe.'' One of the 3 categories of participation is the Legends Cup. A tough competition for the fittest athletes, this category sees participants compete in all the races of the season and compete with each other to get maximum podium finishes. Apart from the city specific prizes, the top male & female winners of the season also get a Maruti Suzuki Swift each, making this the most valuable prize in amateur sports in the country.

This season saw Lucas Kempe from Berlin and last seasons winner Diksha Kapoor from Jammu be crowned the winners of the Legends Cup. Both were elated with their wins, and with being invited by Maruti Suzuki India Limited to claim their brand new car. ''The virtual edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit is a new challenge for us and we are ecstatic that we have begun on such a promising note. It's going to be absolutely fantastic to see the entire country coming together through the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit in the next three days. I wish our tribe all the very best and may all of them overcome every obstacle,'' said Adnan Adeeb, Founder & Managing Director Volano Entertainment.

Once finished, the participants were asked to upload their details on the Devils Circuit Website to get their medal, digital certificate, and an opportunity to win more prizes. Last evening, saw a multitude of participants rush to submit their scores before the midnight deadline. The coveted chunky finishers medals are now on the way to them, to hang in places of pride. About Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd : Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is India's leading participative sports firm headquartered in Gurugram. Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India's biggest amateur participative sports properties, the company is behind the immense success of events such as the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Corporate Challenge, and the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy, apart from the pan India obstacle race, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390668/Maruti_Suzuki_Chitrangada_Singh.jpg PWR PWR.