Soccer-Racist abuse will not stop me, says Kilmarnock's Dyer

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer said he will not allow racist abuse to deter him from doing his job after the 55-year-old Englishman was targeted this week. Kilmarnock said they had contacted police after receiving a letter on Monday containing "racist abuse" directed at Dyer, the only Black manager in the Scottish Premiership. "What's happened to me is not about Kilmarnock, because the Kilmarnock people have been good to me," local media quoted Dyer as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 09:47 IST
Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer said he will not allow racist abuse to deter him from doing his job after the 55-year-old Englishman was targeted this week. Kilmarnock said they had contacted police after receiving a letter on Monday containing "racist abuse" directed at Dyer, the only Black manager in the Scottish Premiership.

"What's happened to me is not about Kilmarnock, because the Kilmarnock people have been good to me," local media quoted Dyer as saying. "It's about someone who has a grievance against my colour, it's as simple as that. "I work hard every day, I give my all, because it's the job I love doing. I'm never going to let someone like that deter me from doing my job. It's in the police's hands and they will get on with it now."

Dyer said that it was important to "carry on doing the right thing" in the face of racism. "I can bat it off because I'm in a privileged position but there are people out there who don't have anyone so it's for the likes of me to keep talking about it," he added.

"... We take the knee, keep getting the message out there and hopefully one day there will be no more."

