Soccer-Mourinho says he senses Spurs desire to end trophy drought

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:01 IST
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the club's 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday. Spurs have not lifted a major trophy since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008 and goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min secured their ninth final appearance in the competition, which they have won four times.

Mourinho, who is seeking his fifth League Cup crown as a manager after previous triumphs with Chelsea (2005, 2007, 2015) and Manchester United (2017), said there was a simple secret to success in the competition. "I came to England in 2004 and I remember ... I had to learn the meaning of the cups here and I always took it seriously. If there's any secret it's to take it seriously. To respect what English football is," Mourinho told reporters.

"What I sense in the team is exactly that desire. I'm not saying winning mentality, I'm not saying we are this or that. I just say we're honest people. "The guys since the first game against Chelsea, then Stoke City, and now ... took it seriously. That's what I hope to do on Sunday in Crosby against Marine (in the FA Cup third round). Try to be serious, respect the opponents and try to progress."

In the final at Wembley Stadium on April 25, Tottenham will face Manchester United or Manchester City who meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday. Tottenham defender Eric Dier said his team mates were desperate for silverware.

"Since I've been here we've been wanting to, that motivation hasn't changed," Dier told Sky Sports. "There's a lot of football to be played before it but it's fantastic to be in the first final possible."

