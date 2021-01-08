Left Menu
Soccer-Aguero set for Man City start in FA Cup, says Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could make his first start since October in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie with second-tier Championship side Birmingham City, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:52 IST
Soccer-Aguero set for Man City start in FA Cup, says Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could make his first start since October in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie with second-tier Championship side Birmingham City, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. City's record goalscorer Aguero has played nine games in all competitions this season after missing the start of the campaign following knee surgery.

The Argentine last started for City in a 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United on Oct. 24, when he was withdrawn at halftime with a hamstring problem. "The feeling in the last ten days - two weeks, his reaction in his knee has been really good," Guardiola told reporters. "He is going to start and his performance and knee will dictate. We want good, quality minutes.

"It will be great to have Sergio back and in good condition. He is optimistic - he says he wants to come back and score goals. We don't put pressure. But most of the games we need him because he is a striker. "He had a tough injury - really tough. His mood is better than ever, this is important."

Guardiola added that defender Kyle Walker and striker Gabriel Jesus, who were among the six players who tested positive for COVID-19, will undergo a late fitness test ahead of Sunday's game. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ederson, winger Ferran Torres and defender Eric Garcia were all still self-isolating.

