Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw

PTI | Bambolim | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:11 IST
Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC traded missed chances to play out a goal-less draw in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

The match saw both teams failing to convert clear-cut chances. That Odisha had three shots on target while Chennaiyin managed just two exemplified how much both sides cancelled out each other. Chennaiyin, the better side in terms of possession, though had a couple of chances to get a winner but their forwards were unable to convert them.

It was Chennaiyin who dominated the opening exchanges, creating multiple chances in the opening quarter. They had their first big chance during the second minute, but Rahim Ali failed to put his team ahead. A long ball found him through on goal with only Odisha keeper Arshdeep Singh to beat. But his final touch was too heavy and allowed Arshdeep to come out and smother the ball.

In the 14th minute, Lallianzuala Chhangte received the ball from Anirudh Thapa and drilled in a low shot, but it only struck the side netting.

The first half got increasingly aggressive with both teams committing a number of fouls. Chennaiyin earned two yellow cards with Enes Sipovic and Jerry Lalrinzuala going into the referee book.

Odisha thought they had the lead as the first half drew to a close. Diego Mauricio headed in a cross from Cole Alexander, only for the linesman to signal for offside. Just after that, Jakub Sylvestr had a great chance to find the opening goal. Reagan Singh found him in the box and Sylvestr was able to direct it towards the post, only for Arshdeep to pull off another vital save. The Odisha keeper was in top form throughout the first half and was a major reason why both teams went in goalless at the break.

The second half started with Chhangte getting in behind the Odisha defence yet again and finding the side netting for the second time. In the 71st minute, Ali wasted another great chance. A mistake by Steven Taylor left the youngster with only Arshdeep to beat again. This time he managed to do that but struck his shot against the post.

The last ten minutes of the game was mostly played out in Odisha's half as Chennaiyin pushed for a winner. However, the Odisha defence stood firm.

