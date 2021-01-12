Aguero still self-isolating, to miss clash against Brighton

Left Menu
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday confirmed that Sergio Aguero is still self-isolating and will miss the club's upcoming clash against Brighton.

12-01-2021
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday confirmed that Sergio Aguero is still self-isolating and will miss the club's upcoming clash against Brighton. Aguero missed the club's Sunday's FA Cup win over Birmingham City after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 and his continued self-isolation rules him out of the Seagulls' visit to the Etihad Stadium.

"He's isolating. After nine or 10 days he will be back," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying when asked about the Argentine at his pre-match press conference. Apart from Aguero, Manchester City will also be without Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte.

"Laporte is injured, Nathan is injured, Eric [Garcia] and [Adrian] Bernabe are isolating, Cole Palmer is isolating. The rest, maybe I forget someone, but the rest are okay," Guardiola said. Guardiola then praised Bernardo Silva's versatility and intelligence, saying that the player can "play everywhere".

"Bernardo is so intelligent. He can play everywhere, even holding midfielder. He is too clever. He understands the game perfectly. He understands each position he has to play. He is back. I am incredibly delighted with the two goals because he was fighting to score and we need him. I am more than delighted with what he has done in the last three to five games," he said. Manchester City will take on Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

