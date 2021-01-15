Rugby-Wales fullback Williams to miss Six Nations opener due to ban

Wales fullback Liam Williams will miss their opening Six Nations match after being handed a three-game ban following his red card in Scarlets' defeat by Cardiff Blues last week in the Pro14. The 29-year-old will miss Ireland's visit on Feb. 7 after he was sent off for diving into a ruck and making contact with the head of Blues forward Shane Lewis-Hughes.

"The player is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful fixtures for which he is fit and available for selection," Pro14 said in a statement https://www.pro14.rugby/latest/disciplinary/liam-williams-disciplinary-decision. The suspension will also see Williams miss two Scarlets games.

