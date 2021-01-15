Rugby-Wales fullback Williams to miss Six Nations opener due to ban
Wales fullback Liam Williams will miss their opening Six Nations match after being handed a three-game ban following his red card in Scarlets' defeat by Cardiff Blues last week in the Pro14. The suspension will also see Williams miss two Scarlets games.Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:00 IST
Wales fullback Liam Williams will miss their opening Six Nations match after being handed a three-game ban following his red card in Scarlets' defeat by Cardiff Blues last week in the Pro14. The 29-year-old will miss Ireland's visit on Feb. 7 after he was sent off for diving into a ruck and making contact with the head of Blues forward Shane Lewis-Hughes.
"The player is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful fixtures for which he is fit and available for selection," Pro14 said in a statement https://www.pro14.rugby/latest/disciplinary/liam-williams-disciplinary-decision. The suspension will also see Williams miss two Scarlets games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
- Williams
- Six Nations
- Blues
- Wales
ALSO READ
Cricket-Williamson overtakes Smith and Kohli to be top test batsman
ICC Rankings: Williamson overtakes Smith and Kohli to take top position, Rahane climbs to sixth
Kohli and Smith are best, surprising and humbling to overtake them: Williamson
Bewildered and angry, Northern Ireland unionists fret over place in UK
Kohli and Smith are the best, very fortunate to play against them: Williamson