Rugby-Wales fullback Williams to miss Six Nations opener due to ban

Wales fullback Liam Williams will miss their opening Six Nations match after being handed a three-game ban following his red card in Scarlets' defeat by Cardiff Blues last week in the Pro14. The suspension will also see Williams miss two Scarlets games.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:00 IST
Wales fullback Liam Williams will miss their opening Six Nations match after being handed a three-game ban following his red card in Scarlets' defeat by Cardiff Blues last week in the Pro14. The 29-year-old will miss Ireland's visit on Feb. 7 after he was sent off for diving into a ruck and making contact with the head of Blues forward Shane Lewis-Hughes.

"The player is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful fixtures for which he is fit and available for selection," Pro14 said in a statement https://www.pro14.rugby/latest/disciplinary/liam-williams-disciplinary-decision. The suspension will also see Williams miss two Scarlets games.

