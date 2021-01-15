Left Menu
Mumbai Indians registers highest brand value in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians continued its surge as India's leading sports club on and off the field, registering the highest brand value in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene with the IPL trophy. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians continued its surge as India's leading sports club on and off the field, registering the highest brand value in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The most successful team in the history of the IPL marked its stronghold in the sponsor market by registering a 7.1 per cent spike in its brand value, according to global brand valuation agency -- Brand Finance. The five-time champions are the only team in IPL to have grown this year valued at USD 70.3 mn, according to the study.

Mumbai Indians was also the top scorer in the Brand Strength Index (BSI), with a BSI score of 76.9 out of 100 and a corresponding AA+ brand strength rating, as highlighted by the study. This reflects a consistently high brand investment, stakeholder trust, and performance of the team. Mumbai Indians was followed by Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively.

Ever since the inception of the IPL, Mumbai Indians has sustained a growth trajectory clocking a cumulative 69 per cent surge across the 13 editions. This is a testament to the trust that the club has earned and established through its continued success on the field in conjunction with a strong brand ideology. Furthermore, the appeal of brand Mumbai Indians is not bound by geographical coordinates, which makes it a sought after partner for Indian and international brands with high pedigree, which is reflected by the brand brigade that Mumbai Indians has collaborated with over the years.

"This year's IPL has been one of the most successful years for us on and off-the-field and we, at Mumbai Indians, embrace it with a lot of gratitude," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said in an official statement. "We take a lot of pride in how we have nurtured brand Mumbai Indians over the years balancing our core values and ethos and replicating them in our brand-building initiatives," he further said.

"The faith of our brand partners amidst all apprehensions and challenges this season speaks of volumes of the stature of brand Mumbai Indians. We are thankful to all our partners looking ahead with added inspiration," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

