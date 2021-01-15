Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEROCA, TRAU play out 1-1 draw in Imphal derby of I-League

NEROCA FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Tiddim Road Union Athletic TRAU in their opening match of this years Hero I-League here on Friday.Varun Thokchoms 10th-minute strike was cancelled out by Joseph Olaleyes 15th-minute header as both the teams shared points in the Imphal derby.As early as in the sixth minute, TRAU created the first goal-scoring chance of the match when Komron Tusirov ran clear of his marking defender onto goal.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:47 IST
NEROCA, TRAU play out 1-1 draw in Imphal derby of I-League

NEROCA FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Tiddim Road Union Athletic (TRAU) in their opening match of this year's Hero I-League here on Friday.

Varun Thokchom's 10th-minute strike was cancelled out by Joseph Olaleye's 15th-minute header as both the teams shared points in the Imphal derby.

As early as in the sixth minute, TRAU created the first goal-scoring chance of the match when Komron Tusirov ran clear of his marking defender onto goal. The Tajik forced the opposition custodian to make a good save from a tight angle.

Four minutes later, with their first shot on target NEROCA took the lead. A defensive lapse left a huge gap between the two central defenders and Varun Thokchom ran into the vacant space to receive a cross from the flank. The nimble-footed forward made no mistake and slotted past the TRAU custodian to give NEROCA the upper hand in the derby.

The lead, however, was short-lived. In the 15th minute, Joseph Olaleye's thunderous header off a Komron Tusirov corner kick grabbed the equaliser for TRAU. With end-to-end action ensuing for much of the first half, NEROCA were provided opportunities to go ahead. In the 30th minute, Songpu Singsit's long shot from outside the box flew narrowly past the goal and seven minutes later Khanngam Horam missed a sitter after he skewed his shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

TRAU's forwards seemed to run out of steam as they were thwarted with ease by the NEROCA defence and both teams went into halftime tied at 1-1. TRAU started with an attacking and positive intent in the second half. In the 58th minute, goalscorer Joseph Olaleye had a great opportunity to hand TRAU the lead but his effort from close range was saved heroically by the NEROCA custodian.

The tempo in the second half, after that chance for Olaleye, dropped significantly as both the teams played cautiously. TRAU, with more shots on goal, tried to breach the NEROCA citadel but were held at bay. Meanwhile, NEROCA tried to play on the counter-attack and catch their opponents off guard.

In the 70th minute, Songpu burst onto goal but a cracking tackle by the TRAU defense left him out of steam as the ball went out for a goal kick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World may never find COVID patient zero, WHO says

The world may never find patient zero in its search for the origins of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organizations technical lead on the disease, said on Friday.A WHO-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 is to hold vi...

Mahindra Group registers interest to seek COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Diversified Mahindra Group on Friday said it has registered interest to seek COVID-19 vaccines for its employees, as per priorities and sequence to be specified by the government. The farm equipment-to-aerospace conglomerate said it would t...

Special session of Puducherry Assembly from January 18

The Puducherry assembly wouldmeet on January 18 for a special session, an official said onFriday.The session has been reconvened by Speaker V PSivakolundhu and will begin at 10.15 am, Secretary to theAssemblyR Munusamy told PTI.He said the ...

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed Driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhon Friday unveiled the countrys first indigenously designedand developed Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturingfacility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he wasproud of the good work the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021