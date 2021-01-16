Left Menu
South Africa in Pakistan for 1st test series since 2007

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:10 IST
South Africa's cricket team arrived in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday to play test matches in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years.

The Proteas last toured Pakistan in late 2007 when it won the two-test series 1-0.

Since then, Pakistan has twice hosted South Africa for the test series in the United Arab Emirates — in 2010 and 2013.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to choose the UAE for its home venue after terrorists attacked a Sri Lanka team bus at Lahore in 2009.

The present tour comprises two test matches at Karachi (Jan. 26-30) and Rawalpindi (Feb. 4-8), followed by a three-match Twenty20 series at Lahore, starting from Feb. 11.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

