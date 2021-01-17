Left Menu
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Pondicherry defeat Mumbai by six wickets

Mumbai's losing streak was extended to four after they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Pondicherry in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday here at the Wankhede Stadium.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:27 IST
Santhamoorthy (Photo/ BCCI Domestic Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai's losing streak was extended to four after they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Pondicherry in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday here at the Wankhede Stadium. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai witnessed a poor start, with Aditya Tare being sent back to the pavilion in the third over of the innings. Mumbai's batters struggled a lot in the match against Pondicherry as only three batsmen managed to get to a double-figure score.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Akash P were the three players to have scored double-figured runs from Mumbai's side. Jaiswal scored 15 runs while Dube and Akash played knocks of 28 and 20 runs respectively. However, it was not enough for the team to get a competitive total. Mumbai were all out on 94 runs in the 19th over, setting a low target for Pondicherry. Pondicherry's Santhamoorthy scalped five wickets in the match to throttle Mumbai's batting line-up.

Chasing the target, S Karthik and Rohit D handed Pondicherry a good start. Shivam Dube dismissed Karthik (26) in the seventh over before removing Rohit (18) in the ninth over. Sheldon Jackson then played an unbeaten knock of 24 runs as he helped Pondicherry get over the line in the 19th over. Arjun Tendulkar, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's son, picked one wicket in the match while conceding 33 runs from his four overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai 94 (Shivam Dube 28, Akash P 20, Santhamoorthy 5/20) vs Pondicherry 95/4 (S Karthik 26, Sheldon Jackson 24*, Shivam Dube 2/8). (ANI)

