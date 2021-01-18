Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ludlow leaves role as Wales women's manager

Jayne Ludlow has left her post as Wales women's team manager by mutual consent, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Monday. Ludlow had been in charge since 2014, managing Wales in more than 50 matches.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:18 IST
Soccer-Ludlow leaves role as Wales women's manager

Jayne Ludlow has left her post as Wales women's team manager by mutual consent, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Monday. Ludlow had been in charge since 2014, managing Wales in more than 50 matches. She guided the team into the top 30 in the world rankings and nearly helped them qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

"It has been an honour and an absolute pleasure to have worked with the staff and players across our age group and senior teams," Ludlow said in a statement. "There have been several highlights, including our first ever draw against England at Southampton and the magnificent victory over Russia in Newport in June 2018.

"It has been a fantastic learning environment for me personally and I am proud of what we have achieved over the last six years as a group of staff and players, whom I want to thank." Ludlow said the next step in her career involved an opportunity to be a part of a "technical leadership team" at world soccer governing body FIFA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Citi India elevates Arjun Chowdhry as head of its consumer banking biz

Citi India has elevated Arjun Chowdhry as the head of its consumer banking business wherein he will manage the domestic retail banking, wealth management, credit cards, loans and mortgages.The appointment is effective January 8, the local u...

Sterling falls; speculative longs hit 10-month highs

The pound fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases hurt global risk appetite, but futures data showed the biggest net long position on the pound since March 2020, as speculators remained bullish about the British currencys prospects.Global m...

Russian prosecutors want Kremlin foe Navalny jailed for 30 days, Moscow tells West to butt out

State prosecutors in Russia asked a judge on Monday to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days, after he was detained the previous evening at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.The ...

Will defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram or will quit politics: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Will defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram or will quit politics BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021