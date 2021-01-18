Left Menu
Most important thing is to qualify for Champions League, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not obsessed with winning back-to-back Premier League titles and he is rather setting his sights on qualifying for the Champions League.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:21 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not obsessed with winning back-to-back Premier League titles and he is rather setting his sights on qualifying for the Champions League. In order to qualify for the Champions League, Liverpool has to finish in the top-four of Premier League 2020-21 standings. The Reds are currently at the fourth spot after playing their first 18 fixtures.

Klopp's side had to settle for a goalless draw against table-toppers Manchester United on Sunday and now Liverpool will be in action against Burnley on Thursday. "For me, it's not important where we are in the moment -- it's important that we have points and we are around this group [top four]. For that you need points. We are in the middle of a bunch of teams that fight for this spot and that's what we have to do. It's not about if we don't become champions, it's not fun anymore. We just fight for everything," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and I know how difficult it is. This season it will be a tough race for the top four," he added. Liverpool has now gone four games without registering a single win and the side now faces a must-win clash against Burnley. Manchester United is currently three points ahead of Liverpool in the standings.

Klopp's side had to endure draws against West Brom and Newcastle and then the side suffered a 1-0 loss at Southampton in the 2020-21 season. The Reds had won their first domestic crown in 30 years last season, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

