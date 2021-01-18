Left Menu
Test captaincy is Smith's chance for redemption: Healy

Healy feels the speedster should be handed the reigns in the white-ball formats to gain experience before potentially leading the Australian Test side.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:56 IST
Legendary wicketkeeper Ian Healy wants to see former Australia captain Steve Smith return to the top job in Tests and seek ''redemption'', saying he has paid a ''heavy price for not doing much'' during the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner had resigned in the aftermath of the scandal during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018 and since then Tim Paine has been at the helm of the Test team. Aaron Finch has handled the limited-overs leadership.

''In 12 to 18 months from now, I want him to do it, only if he wants to, because it's a chance for redemption,'' Healy told 'SEN Radio'.

''I want him to lead strongly, become that statesman of the game and put those doubters and haters to bed. I like redemption – he paid a heavy price for not doing much,'' he added.

With Paine, at 36, reaching the fag end of his career, a fresh captaincy discussion has started.

''Everyone around the world thinks he scratched the ball. All he was, was a bit of a lazy captain and let things run in his team that he wasn't aware of,'' Healy opined.

Pace ace Pat Cummins has been touted as Australia's next Test captain following his recent appointment as the sole vice-captain after previously sharing the role with Travis Head. Healy feels the speedster should be handed the reigns in the white-ball formats to gain experience before potentially leading the Australian Test side.

''I think we should try Pat Cummins in short form games. Give him a taste and get his feedback on how he might cope, that would be a good way to start.'' The last time a speedster captained Australia was Ray Lindwall in a Test against India in 1956.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

