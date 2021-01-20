Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-McIlroy hoping for 'close to normal' Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy said he is hopeful that a near-capacity crowd will be able to attend the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September. McIlroy said organisers had made the right call by deciding not to stage the event without fans last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm excited for the Ryder Cup," McIlroy told the European Tour's website.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:13 IST
Golf-McIlroy hoping for 'close to normal' Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy said he is hopeful that a near-capacity crowd will be able to attend the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September. McIlroy said organisers had made the right call by deciding not to stage the event without fans last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm excited for the Ryder Cup," McIlroy told the European Tour's website. "Hopefully, with how the vaccine is being rolled out, we are starting to see some light at the end the tunnel with this pandemic.

"It may not be the full, full capacity that a Ryder Cup usually is, but hopefully it will be very close to what a normal Ryder Cup is and I am excited for that." McIlroy, who is playing at the Abu Dhabi Championship this week, said he was in a good frame of mind.

"I'm raring to go after the Christmas break, I've done some good practice and you come into the new season with renewed optimism and a lot of goals," McIlroy said. "I guess that has translated into some good golf here. "I keep getting myself into contention and someone goes out and has a really good Sunday but I need to take the initiative and have one of those really good Sundays myself to get over the line."

The Ryder Cup will be held from Sept. 24-26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Enhertu Approved In The EU For Breast Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ENHERTU APPROVED IN THE EU FOR BREAST CANCERASTRAZENECA - ENHERTU APPROVAL BASED ON DESTINY-BREAST01 PHASE II TRIAL ASTRAZENECA - FOLLOWING EU APPROVAL, 75M IS DUE FROM ASTRAZENECA TO DAIICHI SANKYO AS A ...

Motion Education Launches Exclusive Rapid JEE/NEET Courses for 2021

Kota, Rajasthan, IndiaNewsVoir Motion also unveils residential coaching program DRONA for JEENEET aspirants Motion Education a premier coaching institute functioning under Nitin Vijay sirs vision, is launching exclusive rapid JEENEET course...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for 6.1 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries in UP      '

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance of Rs 2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.Modi released the assistance via video conference.Union Rural Developm...

Kamala Harris native village in Tamil Nadu prepares for celebration

Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the place where the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born, was all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Some peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021