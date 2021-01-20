Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rajasthan Royals release captain Smith ahead of new season

The Royals retained the England trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, while West Indies quick Oshane Thomas and Englishman Tom Curran have also been released. Smith played all 14 league matches in last season's IPL, scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 131, including three half-centuries, but the Royals finished last in the eight-team league.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:51 IST
Cricket-Rajasthan Royals release captain Smith ahead of new season
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have released captain Steve Smith ahead of the 2021 IPL auction, the team said on Wednesday.

The Australian is one of eight players released by Rajasthan and will be replaced as skipper by wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. The Royals retained the England trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, while West Indies quick Oshane Thomas and Englishman Tom Curran have also been released.

Smith played all 14 league matches in last season's IPL, scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 131, including three half-centuries, but the Royals finished last in the eight-team league. "We would like to thank all of the players for their effort through the course of the previous seasons, and for always maintaining the Rajasthan Royals values," the team's lead owner Manoj Badale said in a statement.

"I would especially like to thank Steve Smith for everything that he has done as a leader and captain of the Royals. His contribution on the field and his contribution off the field... has been immense." Elsewhere, Royal Challengers Bangalore released Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch and England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Finch, 34, scored 268 runs, including a half-century, in 12 matches last season, while Moeen scored 12 runs and bagged one wicket in three games. Kings XI Punjab released Australia's Glenn Maxwell after the all-rounder scored 108 runs and picked up three wickets in 13 games last season.

The Punjab franchise also let go of West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell and New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Malinga announces retirement from franchise cricket

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga on Wednesday announced retirement from franchise cricket after Mumbai Indians released him ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.Malinga, the highest-wicket taker in the IPL history, informed his...

Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended ahead of Biden action

The Canadian company behind the Keystone XL oil pipeline said Wednesday it has suspended work on the pipeline in in anticipation of incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its permit.Bidens Day One plans included moving to revoke a presi...

Glass maker Schott predicts enough vials to go around for COVID-19 vaccines

Germanys unlisted Schott AG, the worlds biggest supplier of speciality glass for medical bottles and syringes, said on Wednesday it did not see any shortage of vials for bottling COVID-19 vaccines. Drugmakers last year warned of limited sup...

Biden to hit reset on nation's fight against COVID-19 after taking office

Incoming President Joe Biden on Wednesday will immediately reset the nations response to the COVID-19 crisis after he is sworn in to lead a country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century.As part of a first sweep ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021