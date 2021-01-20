Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atalanta held to 1-1 draw at struggling Udinese in Serie A

Udinese is now four points above the relegation zone.Juventus and Napoli play in the Italian Super Cup later, with Bianconeri coach Andrea Pirlo under increasing pressure.The match in Udine was originally set for Dec. 6 but the ground was waterlogged.Udinese, which had lost four of its past five matches, got off to a great start when Pereyra cut in from the right and placed an angled drive between keeper Pierluigi Gollinis legs to give his side the lead after 23 seconds.Atalanta dominated possession but it was Udinese which looked the more threatening.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:34 IST
Atalanta held to 1-1 draw at struggling Udinese in Serie A

Atalanta missed the chance to go third in Serie A after being held to a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Udinese in a rearranged match on Wednesday.

Udinese stunned Atalanta by scoring in the opening minute but Luis Muriel canceled out Roberto Pereyra's goal on the stroke of halftime.

Atalanta remained sixth, a point below the top four and 10 adrift of league leader AC Milan. Udinese is now four points above the relegation zone.

Juventus and Napoli play in the Italian Super Cup later, with Bianconeri coach Andrea Pirlo under increasing pressure.

The match in Udine was originally set for Dec. 6 but the ground was waterlogged.

Udinese, which had lost four of its past five matches, got off to a great start when Pereyra cut in from the right and placed an angled drive between keeper Pierluigi Gollini's legs to give his side the lead after 23 seconds.

Atalanta dominated possession but it was Udinese which looked the more threatening. However, the visitors leveled moments before the interval when Muriel gathered the ball just outside the area and beat two players before slotting past keeper Juan Musso.

Udinese had the ball in the net four minutes from time but defender Marvin Zeegelaar's strike was ruled out for his foul on Gollini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Cops attacked for trying to stop loud music, nine booked

Three policemen were injured whena group of people, including some women, attacked them whenthey tried to stop the loud music being played at a localityin Kamptee near Nagpur city, an official said on Wednesday.The incident took place late ...

T'gana: Two TRS MLAs speak in favour of KTR becoming CM

Two ruling TRS MLAs in Telanganaon Wednesday spoke in public in favour of making the partysWorking President and minister K T Rama Rao the ChiefMinister.This is probably the first time that some ruling partyleaders have spoken in public abo...

BSF organises civic action programme in Jammu to assist border population

The Border Security Force BSF on Wednesday organised a civic action programme at Makwal village in Jammu, as a part of series of efforts made by the BSF to assist and build a close bond with the border population. The programme was inaugura...

Ready to serve, says Harris after her inauguration as US Vice President

Ready to serve, Kamala Harris said soon after she was sworn-in as Americas first woman Vice President during a historic inauguration at the West Front of the Capitol on Wednesday.Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, scr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021