Indian shuttler Sameer Verma on Thursday put up a stellar performance to sail into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Thailand Open.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:29 IST
Thailand Open: Sameer Verma sails into quarter-finals
Indian shuttler Sameer Verma. Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma on Thursday put up a stellar performance to sail into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Thailand Open. Sameer outplayed Danish badminton player Rasmus Gemke in two consecutive sets (21-12, 21-9) in a 39-minute long match to progress in the next round. The 26-year-old player looked in complete control of his match and marched into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Tuesday, will face Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray later in the day. HS Prannoy will also be seen in action later today when he faces Malaysia's Daren Liew. Earlier, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth pulled out of the Thailand Open after he tested positive for coronavirus. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had said Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will remain in the hospital for at least 10 days.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm India player Sai Praneeth B. has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open. The player produced a positive result to a mandatory PCR test conducted on Monday. It is confirmed positive," the BWF had said in an official statement. In addition, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who defeated Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in two consecutive sets (21-11, 21-11) to win the 38-minute long match on Tuesday, has also withdrawn from the showpiece event.

"BWF can also confirm Sai Praneeth B. had been rooming with teammate Kidambi Srikanth at the official hotel. In line with BWF protocols, Kidambi has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open and is in strict self-quarantine," the sport's governing body said. Kidambi had however tested negative on Monday's test and has returned negative results since arriving in Thailand.

"Daily testing protocols have been implemented by Thai health authorities, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and BWF, including restricting the movement and schedule of the rest of the India team as per tournament protocol. This is to ensure the health and safety of all participants. These restrictions are in place for 14 days and ends on 1 February 2020," BWF had said. (ANI)

