Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: CSA Interim Board extended by an additional month, announces Mthethwa

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:45 IST
South Africa: CSA Interim Board extended by an additional month, announces Mthethwa
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NathiMthethwaSA)

The Cricket Interim Board's mandate in South Africa has been extended to February, announced Nathi Mthethwa, the Sports Minister, according to a report by SA Cricket MAG.

The nine-member board was personally appointed by Mthethwa in 2020, October, which eventually got accepted by the Members' Council in 2020, November, as per the report.

The board was reportedly appointed on a 3-month basis to restore stability and some orders after an unfortunate year of mismanagement at the organization.

Taking the announcement on Thursday, Mthetha noted that the deadline has been extended by an additional month, that to mid-February.

It said "On the basis of this one month delay, the Minister decided to extend mid-January deadline by an additional month, to mid-February 2021".

On the extension, the interim board released a media brief, that reads in part; "by all accounts and after some initial turbulence, the work of the Interim Board has gained favour amongst our country's cricket lovers. Accordingly, I am confident that this extension will enable the Interim Board to produce a constructive and actionable report that contains the reforms required to help South African cricket realise their indubitable talent".

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

12 workers suffer minor burns in fire accident in Hyderabad

Twelve migrant labourerssuffered minor burns in a fire which broke out due to a gascylinder leak at a jewellery units premises here, police saidon Thursday.The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesdaywhen the workers, mostly from West...

Arts dept fast-tracking third phase of COVID-19 relief funding

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it is fast-tracking the third phase of relief funding for the industry to alleviate pressure on those hard hit by the ongoing lockdown.To date, the department has implemented the first and seco...

Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

Twin suicide bombings hit Iraqs capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others, three police officials and State TV said.The officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state tel...

Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq

Piles of plush carpets line the floors of a northern Iraq shopping center hosting traders from neighboring Iran who hope the spangle of their ornate handicrafts might offer a lifeline out of poverty.In their own country, the economy is in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021