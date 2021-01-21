South Africa: CSA Interim Board extended by an additional month, announces Mthethwa

The Cricket Interim Board's mandate in South Africa has been extended to February, announced Nathi Mthethwa, the Sports Minister, according to a report by SA Cricket MAG.

The nine-member board was personally appointed by Mthethwa in 2020, October, which eventually got accepted by the Members' Council in 2020, November, as per the report.

The board was reportedly appointed on a 3-month basis to restore stability and some orders after an unfortunate year of mismanagement at the organization.

Taking the announcement on Thursday, Mthetha noted that the deadline has been extended by an additional month, that to mid-February.

It said "On the basis of this one month delay, the Minister decided to extend mid-January deadline by an additional month, to mid-February 2021".

On the extension, the interim board released a media brief, that reads in part; "by all accounts and after some initial turbulence, the work of the Interim Board has gained favour amongst our country's cricket lovers. Accordingly, I am confident that this extension will enable the Interim Board to produce a constructive and actionable report that contains the reforms required to help South African cricket realise their indubitable talent".